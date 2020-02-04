Sacramento police uncover evidence tying homicide to Shasta County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said Tuesday investigators have uncovered new leads in a shooting that killed a man last year.

The night of June 15, James Your and another man were shot multiple times in the area of Calvados Avenue and Beaumont Street. Your later died at a local hospital.

The other victim was expected to recover after sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Sacramento Police Department says multiple witnesses and pieces of evidence were found during their investigation, leading them to believe the shooting was not random.

Now, investigators say Your’s death could be tied to “incidents as far away as Shasta County.” However, the police department did not provide any details about the incidents that could uncover more information about Your’s killer or killers.