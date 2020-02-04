Statewide rent control measure qualifies for November ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Voters in November will once again decide whether to expand rent control statewide.

The secretary of state this week announced a measure that would further expand statewide rent control. It officially qualifies for the ballot this fall.

The measure would end the restrictions in California law and give local jurisdictions the power to limit how much rents can increase each year.

Voters rejected a similar measure in 2018.

"We put together a successful coalition to convince 60% of the voters in 2018 to vote against this,” said California Rental Housing Association Executive Director Russell Lowery. “We're already meeting, already putting that coalition together and we're going to beat this again in 2020."

Within hours of the secretary of state's announcement, several lobbying groups like the California Rental Housing Association voiced their opposition.

"It would be a disastrous public policy for California,” Lowery said. “It would devastate property values, make it more difficult for renters to find adequate housing and add an expensive, complicated, unnecessary layer of bureaucracy."

Proponents of the measure were not available for comment Tuesday. Advocates say they could be successful this time around given the increased attention on California’s housing and homelessness problem, calling it "the most pressing social justice and public health emergencies in our time."

The proposition is reigniting what is likely to be an expensive battle between supporters and the real estate industry.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.