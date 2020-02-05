Sheriff’s office: 2 dead after small plane crashes in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A small plane crashed Wednesday night in Tuolumne County, killing two people who were on board.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in about the crash just after 6 p.m.

Deputies have headed to the crash scene in the area of Springfield Road, just north of Highway 49, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials do not know what led up to the crash. The sheriff’s office says it has contacted the National Transportation Safety Board.

Google Map for coordinates 38.021820 by -120.412512.

