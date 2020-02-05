Masked robber points gun at Carmichael clerk before running off with cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) -- Just as a Carmichael store was about to close Tuesday night, a masked robber walked through the door and up to the counter, pointing a gun at an employee.

Chamkaur Sahota, better known as C.K., greeted customers Wednesday as they walked into his business on Fair Oaks Boulevard. Smart Mart has been in his family for over two decades.

But Tuesday, he got a frightening phone call saying his store had just been robbed.

“It’s pretty scary, you know,” he told FOX40. "I mean, being here 21 years and I worked pretty much 11 years at nighttime."

Store surveillance shows a customer leaving the store before a man walks in with his face covered pointing what appears to be a firearm at an employee.

“Guy comes in with a mask on his face and a green hoodie, black jeans, black shoes,” Sahota explained.

The man then tosses a bag on the counter, demanding money.

He grabs several packs of cigarettes all while aiming the gun at the clerk before running away.

“He was dropping money left and right on the way out of the store and then he left a trail going to the back of the store,” Sahota said.

The employee was not injured during the robbery.

While Sahota was keeping a smile on his face, he said he was hoping someone recognizes the man seen in the surveillance footage.

“The show must go on as they say,” he told FOX40. “The life of crime is not going to pay."

If you know the man seen in surveillance, contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.