Roseville police investigate after at least one person shot in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting after a victim arrived at a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire station.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a shooting in the area of Roseville Road, according to a public information officer.

At least one person had been shot. Their condition has not been reported.

Roseville police are leading the investigation into the shooting but have not provided any additional details about the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.