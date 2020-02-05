Sheriff: Search warrants served in Kristin Smart case

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KTXL) — Four search warrants have been served in connection to the disappearance of Kristin Smart, according to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office.

Two warrants were served in San Luis Obispo County, one in Los Angeles County and one in the state of Washington.

“The search warrants are limited in scope, and sealed by the court. As a result, we are precluded by law from disclosing any further details about them,” sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Cipolla wrote in a news release Wednesday morning.

Smart was 19 when she disappeared nearly 24 years ago from a party at Cal Poly University.

Public interest in the case was reignited in January, when the sheriff’s office said they had taken two trucks belonging to Paul Flores’ family members into evidence.

Flores is believed to be the last person to see Smart alive.