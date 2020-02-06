Bogus call leads to discovery of butane honey lab in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said a bogus call led to the arrest of two men on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance.

On Feb. 5, deputies received a report that someone was being attacked by armed men on Maple Lane in Oroville. Deputies arrived and found two men they identified as 36-year-old Tyler Birkley and 27-year-old Marco Dagnino.

But according to officials, deputies learned there was no attack. Instead, they discovered one of the men had fired several shots inside a building on the property and deputies saw several illegal guns and equipment associated with a butane honey lab out in the open.

Deputies called in other officials because the sheriff’s office says butane honey labs require specialized training to handle and a search warrant was also issued for the rest of the home.

Heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, illegal guns and other narcotics were found at the home, according to officials.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail. They face various charges and are both being held with bail exceeding $165,000.