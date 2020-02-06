Ceres woman fights off attacker in apartment complex laundry room

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A Ceres woman said she fought off a man who tried to sexually assault her in a laundry room at the Pine Ridge apartment complex on Sunday.

“Definitely, I think I would have been sexually assaulted and I could have even been stabbed and left there,” the woman, who asked to not be identified, told FOX40.

The woman said as she loaded the dryer, she saw a strange young man who turned off the lights and shut the door when she tried to leave.

“(He) pushed me against the vending machine and told me to stay still and be quiet. He has a knife,” she recalled.

But she ignored his demands.

“‘I don’t care if you have a knife, I don’t care if I get, like, die, or whatever,'” the woman told FOX40. “And I just ran, I opened the door and ran.”

Outside, she screamed for help and didn’t feel safe until she was in her neighbor’s apartment.

She said even after she ran, the man left her with one more emotional scar.

“He was in the doorway touching himself,” she said.

Ceres Police Detective Julio Amador said the suspect’s behavior is unsettling and may be related to a similar incident at the same apartment complex, also on a Super Bowl Sunday and also in a laundry room.

“And if it is someone who is gaining confidence and becoming more aggressive, I fear that he may repeat his behavior,” Amador said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the Ceres Police Department.