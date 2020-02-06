Downtown Sacramento neighbors on high alert after sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A bustling neighborhood in downtown Sacramento has always felt safe for Michaela Russell – until Thursday.

It’s when she learned someone had been sexually assaulted on 14th and G streets near her apartment.

“That is news to me. That is also terrifying. I had no idea,” she told FOX40. “As of right now, I don’t have pepper spray or anything on me but that will change today.”

Police say a man threatened the victim with a knife late Tuesday night before assaulting them.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a black beanie, black jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering.

“But I figure this area is safer than most,” said neighbor Finnian Metcalf-Anderson. “Mansion Flats is supposed to be a kind of a nicer area, so that’s kinda scary.”

Police are now searching for surveillance in the neighborhood. The owner of Shoppers Market said he gave investigators access to his footage, but he did not know whether it showed the suspect.

Police would not elaborate on what kind of sexual assault took place nor whether there is a public safety threat. They denied FOX40’s requests for an interview, saying if they learn more information, they would then be available.

As police searched for the person responsible, neighbors said they will be taking extra precautions and thinking of the victim.

“It can be anybody if you’re just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Russell said. “I hope they figure out what happened or who did it, some kind of justice.”

Anyone with information about the assailant should call Sacramento police.