Northbound I-5 near Lodi closed after truck crash

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed Thursday afternoon following a crash involving two big rigs.

According to the CHP, the crash happened shortly before noon just north of Peltier Road, west of Lodi.

There were no reports of injuries, but officials said one of the trucks spilled its load of building materials onto the road. Northbound I-5 was expected to be shut down for several hours officers said.

Traffic is diverted onto Highway 12.

A photo from the scene appears to show one truck rear-ended the other.

This is a developing story.