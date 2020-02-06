One person shot, wounded by security outside Modesto casino

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was wounded outside a Modesto casino Thursday night when they were shot by onsite security.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports gunfire rang out during an altercation in the parking lot of the Empire Sportsmen’s Association at the intersection of McHenry and Kiernan avenues.

Deputies were called to the casino and the sheriff’s office says the person who was shot by security was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say no deputies were involved in the shooting. They did not say what led up to the altercation.

