Relatives say quarantined evacuees well-cared for at Travis Air Force Base

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KTXL) -- It won’t be an easy two weeks for the 176 people currently in quarantine on Travis Air Force Base. But relatives of those quarantined said they are being well cared for at the base.

Samuel Roth told reporters in Wisconsin that his wife Daisy and their two young daughters have everything they need inside the Westwind Inn.

“They brought diapers. There’s baby food,” said Roth. “Baby wipes and all these things were supplied in the hotel that’s on the Air Force base.”

Other people are now posting to social media talking about the luxuries of the Westwind Inn and how much better things are from where they left – Wuhan, China.

One quarantined passenger posted on Instagram that he can walk around the hotel freely and even go outside – just not past a temporary fence. He goes on to say that they are getting three meals a day provided by a catering company and that doctors and nurses with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are checking everyone’s temperature twice a day.

If someone starts to feel sick, the CDC says they will be taken to a nearby hospital and kept in isolation. And as one person put it, that’s much better than in Wuhan, where hospitals are maxed out and many are being turned away.

In the meanwhile, those inside say they have access to Wi-Fi and cable TV with comfortable beds.

FOX40 was told by the CDC that another flight from Wuhan will be landing at Travis Air Force Base but its passengers will not be getting off. It’s just refueling before heading on to another airbase either in Texas or Oklahoma.