Suspect behind South Natomas psychic scam arrested in Orange County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police announced the arrest of woman they say posed as a psychic and scammed multiple people in September.

Officials arrested 29-year-old Perlita Afanacio-Ballester in Orange County on Jan. 28 for an active warrant.

In September, Sacramento Police Officer Karl Chan said officers responded to a home along Helmsman Way in South Natomas after reports of several people being in front of the home.

“When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the people and actually found out them all to be victims of fraud that had occurred at a residence on that block,” Chan said.

Officers said the woman identified herself as a psychic to her victims, gaining their trust by promising to “bless them” or double their money. The victims would then leave their money with the promise that she would return it a few days later. But when they returned, she was no longer there.

“Ultimately, most of these victims, or all of these victims, believed the psychic and gave her money. And, eventually, the suspect fled with all the money that was given to her,” Chan said. “It also targeted the Spanish-speaking community.”

Chan said Afanacio-Ballester, who went by the name “Eva Marie,” had apparently convinced one couple to give her more than $100,000.

Afanacio-Ballester faces charges of grand theft and false personation, according to police.

