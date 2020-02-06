Video shows historic Raley’s sign being dropped in move to new flagship location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- As a new Raley's flagship store prepares to open in Land Park, the old location's historic sign had to be moved. But it was damaged in the process.

Video shared with FOX40 shows the sign being lifted from its former home on Freeport Boulevard before it crashes to the ground, hitting the moving crew’s truck on the way down.

The script on the sign was impacted, causing the iconic “R” to lose its top half.

Raley’s said the sign will be refurbished using the original elements before it’s put back up in the new location right across the street.

The store says it looks forward to re-installing the sign next month before the grand opening in April.