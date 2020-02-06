Wanted homicide suspect arrested in Merced County decades after deadly shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation was arrested in Merced County two decades after he was charged for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting.

The FBI reported Thursday 41-year-old Moises Galvan Gonzalez was arrested at a home in Delhi.

On June 15, 1998, the FBI says a man and some of his friends were partying at a Tracy dairy farm when Gonzalez and his brother drove up to the group. Gonzalez’s brother began arguing with the man before grabbing a 20-gauge shotgun from the car and shooting the man in the stomach at point-blank range.

They drove away and the victim died.

Days later, the San Joaquin County District Attorney filed a homicide charge against Gonzalez for his alleged role in the deadly shooting. In late 2003, a federal warrant was issued for Gonzalez’s arrest and he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Gonzalez is a Mexican national who is in the U.S. illegally and has gone by several aliases, according to the FBI.