West Sacramento boy’s piggy bank stolen in home burglary

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A West Sacramento father says Wednesday thieves broke into his house, getting away with his son’s piggy bank.

Six-year-old Jacky Tran does not just enjoy his Legos, his dad says the pieces of plastic are his world. With the money he has been saving from his Lunar New Year cards, Jacky was halfway to being able to afford a pricey Minecraft set.

"Because this kid has been saving for a while to try to get his dream toy," said Jacky’s father, Chris.

That is until Wednesday afternoon when his parents were at work.

“The door was open and she looked inside and everything was a mess so she called me up. And I said, ‘Just go to the neighbors. I will call the police and I’ll head back right now,’” Chris told FOX40.

A camera inside the family’s living room caught two men and a possible getaway driver out front who Chris said broke into their home through a back window.

FOX40 blurred their faces because they have not been charged with a crime.

Once inside, Chris said they stole thousands of dollars, his wife’s jewelry, including her wedding ring, and most disappointing of all -- Jacky’s piggy bank.

Chris said his son is on the autism spectrum and Legos are how he builds confidence.

“He feels kind of independent because every time he gets a new set, he doesn’t need my help,” he told FOX40. “He just looks through the book and do whatever he needs to do to build that Lego.”

Chris also said two weeks ago Jacky’s best friend at school died. He said he still hasn’t found the best way to let his little boy know about what and who he has lost.

The Trans filed a police report with the West Sacramento Police Department.