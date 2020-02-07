In Your Neighborhood: Lincoln

FOX40 is in your neighborhood! This week, we’re checking out just some of the cool stuff going on in Lincoln.

Waffle Farm

Waffle Farm is a local breakfast staple serving up more than 15 different kinds of pancakes.

Rustic Crown Market

Looking for that perfect gift? The Rustic Crown Market has something for almost everyone with vintage, unique and charming gifts.

Lincoln High School

Lincoln High School's engineering class has begun construction on a really cool bridge project as they gear up for the 15th annual Science Expo next month, which will be open to the public.

Thunder Valley

Looking to pamper your partner? We head to Thunder Valley to take a look at their Valentine's Day specials.