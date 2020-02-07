Police: Man almost ran over by car gets arrested for interfering in driver’s arrest

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police responded to reports Friday of someone trying to run over another person.

Officials identified the driver as 30-year-old Ibn Water and the man they say he was trying to run over as 38-year-old Christopher Williams.

Waters was wrestled to the ground after he wouldn’t follow officers’ orders, according to police. But as he was being arrested, Williams ran over and interfered with the arrest.

Both were then arrested.

Police said Waters was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and resisting arrest. Williams was arrested for obstructing an officer.

