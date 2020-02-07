Sacramento detectives arrest homicide suspect in 24-year-old cold case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento detectives made an arrest Thursday in a decades-old homicide case.

The Sacramento Police Department reports 58-year-old Irvin Parnell was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces homicide charges after the 1996 killing of 33-year-old Linda Garcia.

More than 20 years ago, Garcia was found dead in her Massie Court hotel room. Investigators say she died from blunt force trauma.

Parnell was already in custody for charges unrelated to the homicide case when cold case detectives uncovered new information about Garcia’s death.

“While we cannot replace the loss that Linda Garcia’s family has felt for almost twenty-four years, we hope that an arrest in this case can finally bring them some closure,” said Detective Sgt. Brian Kinney.