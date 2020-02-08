Dixon police: Patrol car rear-ended by suspected drunk driver

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected drunk driver rear-ended a Dixon patrol car at an intersection Friday night, according to police.

An officer was at the intersection of N. 1st Street and Vaughn Road waiting for the green light when he was rear-ended. The officer said the man was unconscious when he checked on him but woke up when medical personnel arrived.

The California Highway Patrol reported to the scene and arrested the man on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officials said the officer was discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.