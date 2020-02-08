Manteca officers find AK-47 style assault gun during suspicious car stop

Manteca officers found an AK-47 style assault weapon during a suspicious car stop. (Photo by Manteca Police Department)

MANTECA, Cali. (KTXL) –Manteca officers said they noticed a suspicious car Friday and conducted a stop that led to the discovery of an AK-47 style assault weapon.

Officers said they stopped the car at 12:17 p.m. near Northgate Park and noticed the driver appeared to be moving something inside the car. They identified the driver as 20-year-old Juan Pablo Quintero Garibay and found out he was on probation.

The gun was discovered in his backseat and he was arrested for multiple charges including suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun, according to officers.

