Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to host private town hall event in Sacramento

Posted 12:47 PM, February 8, 2020, by , Updated at 12:46PM, February 8, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Former South Bend, Ind. mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will be hosting a town hall event in Sacramento on Valentine’s Day, according to an event posting on MobilizeAmerica.

According to the post, the event’s address is private but is located in the East Sacramento area and will occur between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. PST with the following information:

Join Mayor Pete for a Town Hall this Valentine’s Day in Sacramento! Be a part of the momentum that is driving his historic wins in early states, and help get ready for Super Tuesday!
Buttigieg’s campaign began surging in the polls after a top-two placing in the Iowa Caucus.

FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo interviewed Buttigieg on September 29, 2019.  You can watch the full interview below.

