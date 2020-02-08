Serena Williams loses singles for 1st time in Fed Cup career

Posted 9:26 PM, February 8, 2020, by

(AP) — Serena Williams lost a Fed Cup singles match for the first time in her career, losing to Anastasija Sevastova in three sets as Latvia pulled even with the United States at 2-all in the best-of-five match.

Sevastova withstood Williams’ rally in the opening set and won both the first and third sets in tiebreakers. Williams had been 14-0 in her Fed Cup career in singles dating to her debut in 1999. Latvia won both singles matches on the second day.

Jelena Ostapenko beat Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in three sets to open the day.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.