Woman whose son was killed in front of her has message for domestic violence victims

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Yolanda Picazo remembers the moment the father of her child pulled out a gun and killed their two-year-old son. She said it's a moment that will haunt her for the rest of her life.

But now, she’s hoping to honor her son by helping others who may be victims of domestic violence.

“He loved to play with monster trucks,” Picazo told FOX40. “If he couldn’t get something right, he would try and try, and he wouldn’t want you to help him. He wanted to do it himself.”

She describes her son, Matthew Troncoso as a happy child with a million-dollar smile. And fighting back tears, she remembers how in December he just turned two.

“It’s torture because I am gonna have to live for the rest of my life with this in my head,” said Picazo.

Elk Grove police say Matthew’s biological father pulled out a gun after an argument with Picazo and shot Matthew then killed himself. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the father as 45-year-old Orlando Troncoso.

“I was there. I witnessed – Nobody should ever have to witness such an act of evilness,” said Picazo.

“It’s like he should have taken my own life too. He shouldn’t have let me live,” she said.

She’s now hoping the tragedy she is forced to live with every day helps other victims of domestic violence seek help.

“There shouldn’t have to be another Matthew and there shouldn’t have to be a mother witnessing such an act of evilness,” explained Picazo. “If someone is trying to hurt somebody or to kill themselves look for help too.”

Picazo is now left with photos and memories of Matthew’s brief time on earth and hopes to honor his life.

“The only hope I have is that I am going to live for my son now to honor his name and to help other victims of tragedies like that,” said Picazo.

If you are a victim or know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence there are resources available at weaveinc.org.

And if you or someone you know is struggling with suicide you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-237-8255. For crisis support in Spanish, you can call 1-888-628-9454.