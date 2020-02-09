Britain lashed with high winds and rain by Storm Ciara

(CNN) — Storm Ciara lashed the United Kingdom on Sunday with heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph (130km/h), damaging buildings and causing transport disruption.

The British Meteorological Office (Met Office) named Storm Ciara on Wednesday, issued weather warnings for four consecutive days from Saturday to Tuesday.

A “yellow” wind warning — the lowest of its three warnings — has been given for the whole of the UK on Sunday, along with a raised “amber” wind warning for much of England and Wales.

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said that the wind could have “significant impacts,” according to PA Media news agency.

“We’re taking some damage to property, flying debris, and that could bring the risk of injury to people, as well as just the usual things such as power outages and disruption to travel,” Burkill added.

Many railway lines were affected — including one out of London, where a trampoline fell onto tracks — and many companies issued “do not travel” warnings.

Storm Ciara also caused flights to be canceled. British Airways said in a statement: “Like all airlines operating into and out of the UK tomorrow, we are expecting to be impacted by the adverse weather conditions across parts of the UK on Sunday.”

The airline has introduced flexible rebooking options for customers flying on domestic and European flights to and from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports on Sunday.

The Met Office has also warned that southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales will suffer heavy rain over the weekend — with between 60 and 80 millimeters of rain falling in some places.

The Environment Agency issued 108 flood warnings, indicating that flooding is expected and immediate action should be taken.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), a charity that saves lives at sea, warned people on its Twitter page to avoid “exposed areas and breaking waves.”