Deputies said they arrested Loma Rica man for shooting woman and dog

Posted 4:27 PM, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 04:29PM, February 9, 2020

Scott Anderson, 37. (Photo courtesy of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department)

LOMA RICA, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Loma Rica man Saturday for the suspected shooting of a woman and a dog.

Around 6:40 p.m., the sheriff’s department received a call about a possible accidental shooting on Fruitland Road. When they arrived, deputies found a woman who was shot in the leg and a dog that was shot in the head.

Officials identified the suspect as 37-year-old Scott Anderson and said he became combative with deputies when they tried to detain him. Anderson was booked into the Yuba County Jail, according to deputies.

The woman and the dog are both expected to recover.

