Family of South Sacramento hit-and-run victim asks witnesses to come forward

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirmed that 38-year-old Jerrameka Colbert was killed near the intersection of 24th Street and Florin Road on Feb. 2.

Colbert's cousin Kareem Walton sat down exclusively with FOX40 to talk about his family's loss and the search for justice.

“It was just like a gut punch,” Walton told FOX40 when he received the call of Colbert's death. “She was just a beautiful person, had a good heart, good soul.”

Colbert was riding her bike near the intersection of 24th Street and Florin Road in Meadowview just before 10:30 p.m. when police said a white or silver sedan struck her and drove away.

“They just leave my cousin out there like she didn’t matter,” said Walton.

Colbert had four children and a grandchild. Her husband died a few years ago, so Walton said they are now left without any parents.

“They need to know that the person who done this to their mother is brought to justice,” said Walton.

Walton is calling for anyone who may have seen the crash to come forward and so are the police.

Investigators believe more witnesses are out there who could help lead them to the person responsible.

As Colbert's family prays for answers, they are leaving flowers, candles and balloons at the scene of the crash.

“I think you never get closure when you lose a loved one," said Walton. "But the person who done this has not been brought to justice which just makes it that much more worse.”

If you have any information about this case, please call Sacramento police.