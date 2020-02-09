Massive tree falls on car in Modesto neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Neighbors living on Lee Street in Modesto woke up to sounds of heavy wind gust on Sunday which would eventually topple a massive tree onto a car.

“It was about 11:30 and I just heard, it sounded like the ground was coming up,” resident Ashley Stanton told FOX40.

Up to 40 mph winds across the valley caused power outages and damage in several parts of Modesto.

“I was in my house and I just heard a loud boom,” said resident Joshua Feathers. “I would say about 40 minutes before that happened the owner of the vehicle just came home from grocery shopping when I saw him on my way home as well.”

Neighbors on Lee Street say this is not the first time high wind gusts have knocked down trees.

“Still morning time, 11:30. Not what you want to wake up to,” said Stanton.

They say it’s been an issue going on for years and they're hoping more can be done to fix the problem.

“These trees in Modesto have or are experiencing some form of rot,” explained Feathers. “It’s not taking a lot for these trees to come down, but it is happening quite a lot.”

“Just grateful that no one was in the car,” said Joey Bilodeau