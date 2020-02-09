Woodland police say 2 juveniles shot at while exiting car

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department said two juveniles were shot at as they got out of their car Saturday night.

Police said one of the juveniles was injured and is expected to be OK. The shooting happened on Bright Day Drive near North Ashley Drive just before 9 p.m., according to officials.

Woodland police do not have a motive for the shooting, and there are no suspects under arrest. Officials announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story. 

