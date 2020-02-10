Assemblywoman, chief of staff reprimanded for sexual harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- California Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo reportedly gave unwanted hugs and kisses to one of her staffers according to a report from the Assembly Rules Committee released on Friday.

With it came a letter from the Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon reprimanding Carrillo, D-Los Angeles, and her chief of staff.

The report was heavily redacted, but it states Carrillo “hugged and kissed on the cheek” the unnamed complainant. The report goes on to say Carrillo also insisted on a “two-arm hug” from the same individual at a breakfast and dinner event.

The person who filed the complaint also said Carrillo’s Chief of Staff George Esparza, made inappropriate sexual comments such as, “You gotta know where the girls are at,” and “Are you done masturbating?”

When and where the comments were made was redacted, but according to the speaker’s office, it happened in the last 12 months.

In a letter to both Carrillo and Esparza, Speaker Rendon ordered them to undergo training on appropriate workplace conduct.

Rendon was not available to comment further.

Calls to Carillo’s office were not returned Monday evening.