Cheerleaders at Oak Ridge High School make school history with national title

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Varsity cheerleaders at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills are now national champions.

The team won top honors at the 2020 National High School Cheerleading Championship and left Orlando, Florida, with the UCA Super Varsity Division I trophy.

In their five previous trips to nationals, the team had always fallen short of first place. They placed second twice and third once, and it made them hungry for gold.

“Even if you think you’re at your limit, you’re not,” senior Ashlyn Keledjian told FOX40. “You can always push more.”

Years of hard work and hundreds of practice hours paved the way for their triumph.

“It was unbelievable,” said cheerleader Tessa Roeder. “I came into this trip wanting to do well with my team and we came out with a win which is absolutely amazing. And I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

Their victory at nationals marks the first National Varsity Cheerleading title for Oak Ridge High.

“It means a lot to me,” said Roeder. “We made history and that’s awesome.”

“This is the frosting on the cake for a lot of hard work from the entire team,” said Dick Finch, the grandfather of a cheerleader.

The Oak Ridge High cheerleaders competed with more than 25,000 people from around the world and again be in uniform Tuesday night. They’ll be cheering on the school’s basketball team as they face off against Rocklin.

“Never give up,” said cheerleader Ashlynne Suder. “It’s so worth it.”