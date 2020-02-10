Fire at Yuba City apartment building displaces dozens

Posted 10:25 PM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 05:41AM, February 11, 2020
Data pix.

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) -- A fire at a Yuba City apartment complex left around 70 people without a place to stay the night, according to the Red Cross.

Firefighters first received reports of a fire at an apartment complex on McRae Way around 5 p.m. According to officials, firefighters contained the fire at 6:30 p.m, nine units suffered extensive damage. Investigators said around 40 people live in the units that were severely damaged.

Red Cross volunteers opened a shelter at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds and will be providing those displaced a place to stay, food and beverages.

Residents will be displaced for at least a few weeks.

Firefighters are currently investigating what caused the fire.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.