Michael Bloomberg campaign releases immigration plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg unveiled his immigration plan if elected president.

As Bloomberg rolls out his immigration plan, campaign officials say immigration has been a focal point of clashes between California and the current administration.

"The plan of Mike Bloomberg is one of unity, respect, and integrity which is something that we haven't seen in a very long time coming from the administration of Donald Trump," said Pablo Espinoza, California Latino Voter Outreach Director for Mike Bloomberg.

Bloomberg's immigration plan rolls back several Trump administration policies including the current travel ban of immigrants from some Muslim and African countries.

The former mayor of New York says he'll also halt funding for the wall at the southern border.

"Specifically the plan has a pathway to citizenship for 11 million immigrants in this country. It would restore the provisions of programs for young dreamers, for those immigrants that benefit from programs such as TPS and DACA," said Espinoza.

Bloomberg also aims to address the immigration and naturalization backlog which has currently more than one million cases pending.

His plan also opens up citizenship opportunities for immigrants who start-up businesses, graduate with degrees in advanced stem fields, and who are doctors and nurses.

More than a quarter of California's population is foreign-born with several lawsuits pending against the federal government on immigration policies.

The state now offers healthcare to undocumented immigrants under 26 and may soon offer it to immigrant seniors.

"Mike has said that California is a state to follow," said Espinoza.

With California having an early and prominent voice in the primaries, the campaign says it is putting a lot of focus on the state.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.