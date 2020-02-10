State-of-the-art women’s health center to be built in San Joaquin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- Doctors Param and Jasbir Gill have been delivering babies in San Joaquin County for about 40 years. And after decades of marriage and thousands of deliveries, they’re not slowing down.

“I’ve delivered babies that have had babies that have had babies,” Param told FOX40.

They recently announced plans to build a state-of-the-art women’s health center, and the first phase of construction will be a 36,000 square foot alternate birthing center. The center will provide options for natural childbirth.

“These are services that are not presently available in this community: An alternate birthing center where women can labor and deliver in a serene relaxing calm environment and yet be a state-of-the-art facility where they will be cared for,” said Param. “And there are better outcomes for moms and babies."

The center will be built on 35 acres of land already owned by the Gills near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and West Lane. Zinfandel grapes once grew there, but the vines have since produced their last harvest.

The land is already zone for medical. And there is something fitting about new life coming into the world on this property.

“The life of a vine and that of a woman is quite analogous and parallel. And grapes live to be 80, 90, sometimes 100 years old. Kind of a similar life span to a woman’s life,” explained Param.

In addition to the birthing center, there are plans for the land to eventually include medical offices and a 100-bed women’s hospital.

“And we feel that women should not have to leave this community for any women healthcare-related services,” said Param.

The project is now in the environmental review phase with San Joaquin County. Once it gets final approval the plan is to break ground next year and open the doors of the birthing center in 2022.

“When a patient is in a setting like that, they tend to require less pain medication. When they have less pain medication, better outcomes for the babies and moms, lower c-section rates, faster recuperation and all of those things,” said Param.