Suspected Vacaville burglar leads authorities on high-speed chase

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected burglar in Vacaville led authorities on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 135 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Vacaville police first attempted to stop a car that was wanted in connection to a burglary in the city, but officials said the suspect sped away. CHP said police stopped the pursuit due to the reckless way the suspect was driving.

CHP officers in Solano eventually found the car and attempted to stop the driver, but the driver again sped away reaching speeds of 135 mph. According to officials, a CHP helicopter led officers to a Richmond neighborhood where they found the suspect hiding in a garbage can.

Officers handed custody of the suspect over to Vacaville police.