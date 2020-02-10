U.S. Coast Guard offloads 20,000 lbs of seized cocaine in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- The Coast Guard offloaded nearly 20,000 lbs of cocaine Monday in San Diego, according to a news release.

“By disrupting the profits of these cartels, we are reducing their effectiveness and helping our partner nations maintain their stability,” said Rear Adm. Peter Gautier in the release.

Officials estimate the value of the haul to be around $338 million and said it was a group effort between four different Coast Guard cutter crews. The crews made the seizures between mid-November and mid-January in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the Coast Guard.

“These efforts also provide invaluable information to us that we can then use to stop these drugs further up the supply chain before they begin these dangerous routes at sea,” said Rear Adm. Gautier.