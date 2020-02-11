Birthday wish of 9-year-old helps families at Stockton Women’s Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Dozens of San Joaquin County women and children in need will get help from a surprising source.

Instead of toys, clothes, and money for her 9th birthday, Mia Toledo wished for something greater from her loved ones. She asked for the gift of helping families at the Stockton Women's Shelter

“They were like, 'You don’t want presents?'" Mia told FOX40. “I’m very fortunate and I just wanted to give back to those people that are having hard times in their life.”

The Stockton girl said she got the idea from one of her greatest role models, her mom, Lauren Toledo.

“Well, my mom gave me the idea and I was thinking about it and then I said sure,” said Mia.

“We see it every day. You don’t have to drive far to see people struggling, so it was nice that she used her birthday to use that as a kind act,” explains Lauren.

This simple birthday wish got the attention of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, media and hundreds of new internet fans.

“I didn’t really need all this attention but I just wanted to make people happy,” said Mia.

The third grader, who is the oldest of three kids, said she is now setting in motion next year’s celebration.

“I think I’m going to do the same thing as this year because it was fun,” she said.