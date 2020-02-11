Citrus Heights leaders invite community to share ideas about revamping Sunrise Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) -- At the Sunrise Mall Tuesday, the city of Citrus Heights prepared to transform the Sears building of the past into a think tank for the future.

The city is creating a specific plan for Sunrise Mall to establish a vision to revamp the 100-acre site at Sunrise Boulevard and Greenback Lane.

A hotel, office space, housing, amusement center -- it’s all on the table, said the city's Economic Development and Communication Director Megan Huber.

"The possibilities are really endless and we’re leaving no stone unturned," Huber told FOX40. "A place where people can, yes shop, but also live, work and play."

The project is called "Sunrise Tomorrow."

While the work, from market analysis to rezoning, will fall on the shoulders of the professionals, the fun part falls to the community.

"If they just remodeled the mall, I think that people would come back to Citrus Heights and to, you know, the inner city," said Fair Oaks resident Darryl Whitaker.

"They don’t have a lot of variety, so that's what makes a lot of people not really go there," explained Citrus Heights resident Shameka Brumfield.

On Tuesday night, community members and others can sound off in-person to the people who can make those recommendations reality.

"It will be a chance for folks to give feedback on what they would like to see there, on what they feel has been missing there, on what will make it a center of community life for years to come," said Huber.

Huber promised an informative, hands-on interactive process to people who show up. They’ll also provide ideas about what’s possible and address questions and concerns.

Tuesday's event will be held until 7 p.m. inside the old Sears building at Sunrise Mall.

The city hopes to have a shovel-ready plan in place by the end of 2021.