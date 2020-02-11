Police: Stolen truck connected to Stockton murder found after being set on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- A stolen truck sought in connection to a murder in Stockton was found early Tuesday morning after it was set on fire, according to police.

Tammy Aldava told FOX40 that she was woken up by firefighters rushing to her neighborhood to put out a vehicle fire around the corner from her home, just after 6:30 a.m.

"All I saw was flames coming from the back of the house. We thought our house was on fire," said Aldava. "I looked out the window and saw there was a lot of activity there."

The burning truck was found on Arlington Road.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, police discovered the charred truck was one they were looking for.

Police said the truck was stolen less than 4 miles away from a house on Village Green Drive, where a woman was found dead Friday night.

Neighbor Dulce Macias shared a video of the truck passing by her home Saturday afternoon. She told FOX40 that the pickup had been parked near her trailer for days before someone set fire to it Tuesday morning.

"When I went that way I saw the truck still there because I needed to move my trailer. And, yeah, I was like checking on the truck to see if someone was going to move it. But no, it was there for like three days, two days," said Macias. "It’s scary cause, maybe, I don’t know why they chose this place to drop off that truck."

The San Joaquin County Coroner's office identified the Village Green homicide victim as 57-year-old Mary Sellars.

A source close to Sellers described her as being a loving and kindhearted woman that will be dearly and forever missed.

The driver is still out there and police said the man is considered armed and dangerous.

Stockton police are encouraging anyone with information about this case to please come forward.