Two killed in fiery crash on Eight Mile Road in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a fiery crash on Eight Mile Road in Stockton.

The California Highway Patrol reports the driver behind the wheel of a silver Infiniti sedan was “driving erratically” in the eastbound lanes of Eight Mile Road near Interstate 5.

The driver lost control of the car while trying to get around traffic and hit a tree, according to officials.

The CHP says two people in the car died after it burst into flames. Their identities have not been reported.

Officials have closed all eastbound lanes of Eight Mile Road in front of Oak Grove Regional Park as they investigate the crash scene.

This story is developing.