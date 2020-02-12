2nd case of new coronavirus confirmed in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in San Diego among evacuees from China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

The person was aboard a flight from the city of Wuhan that arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California last week, the CDC said.

The patient was in isolation at a San Diego hospital, UC San Diego Health confirmed.

Also in isolation is a woman who was mistakenly released because of a mislabeled sample that hadn’t been tested for coronavirus. She was returned to the hospital on Monday after testing positive for the virus.

A third person whose test results are pending also is hospitalized.

