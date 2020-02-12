4 tons of trash removed from Fairfield house

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Four tons of trash and multiple junk cars were recently hauled away from a Fairfield home.

Fairfield police say since 2019, there have been numerous complaints about an Atlantic Avenue home, which included accusations of drug use and criminal activity.

During inspections at the house, police say officials found a large collection of trash and vehicles scattered about both yards. They also learned although there was running water in the house, people had been using areas outside as bathrooms.

Fairfield police say after the homeowners refused to fix the issues, an abatement warrant was served.

A crew towed the vehicles away and removed around 8,000 pounds of trash that surrounded the house.

It is unknown if the homeowners will face charges or be cited.