5 China evacuees isolated after landing at Travis AFB test negative for coronavirus

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Five returning passengers from Wuhan, China who had been under isolation while undergoing medical evaluation have tested negative for coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The passengers were exhibiting symptoms of the virus when they arrived at Travis Air Force Base on Feb. 7.

The number of quarantined passengers at Travis AFB stands at 233. Due to a clerical error, officials previously reported the number as 234.

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. At least 1,100 people have died and more than 45,000 people have been infected.

As of Feb. 12, there are at least 510 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus in more than 25 countries and territories outside mainland China.