Fairfield investigators still hunting for information two years after man’s disappearance

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) -- It has been two years since Zachery Rose disappeared and Fairfield police hope by putting his name and face out there again it will finally get them the lead they need to bring him home safely.

“He hasn’t been found. We don’t know where he’s at. We would like to find him but, obviously, that’s a big unknown,” said Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen.

Lt. Jacobsen said investigators have exhausted all leads.

The 27-year-old Hercules resident was last seen the night of Feb. 3, 2018, on Shorey Way near Peabody Road where he was visiting a friend for the weekend.

Neighbors told FOX40 Rose left his car parked in front of the house and stepped outside to smoke. That was the last time anyone saw him.

“He left some belongings behind. It was kind of odd,” Jacobsen said.

FOX40 knocked on the front door of the home, hoping to talk with Rose’s friend, but no one answered.

Jacobsen said if Rose left on his own, investigators would have already found him.

“However, he left probably not under means that he desired,“ the lieutenant explained.

Since that night, Rose has not contacted family or friends.

FOX40 spoke with his work supervisor at the time of his disappearance. She said it was unusual for him not to contact anyone.

“Maybe we'll get lucky and someone will come forward and tell us more facts to help solve what has happened,” Jacobsen told FOX40. “Sometimes the best thing is figuring out somehow so you can get closure for the family.”

Fairfield police ask those with any information on the investigation to please give them a call.