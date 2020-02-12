Families attend groundbreaking of new Folsom elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Folsom Cordova Unified School District broke ground on a new elementary school Wednesday morning -- a day over a decade in the making.

It was the first time families and community members were able to get an idea of what the new campus will look like.

"We have a new, innovative design that Mangini Ranch Elementary will take on, and that’s really exciting for us," district Superintendent Sarah Koligian said.

The two-story, single building design aims to promote collaboration among the K through 5th grade students who attend the school.

"It really lends itself to ... think about a Google-type classroom building," Koligian said. "It’s that design that we’re creating so our students are ready for the future when they graduate from our schools."

While the school will lend itself to the future, its name will celebrate the past by honoring a well-known rancher.

"They’ve left a legacy now that will carry on for years to come," Koligian said.

Officials invited families living in the surrounding neighborhood to grab shovels and join in the groundbreaking, too.

“It’s going to be our kid who's going in the school and we wanted to be part of it, so that’s why we are coming here from day one," parent Ishan Purohit said.

Mangini Ranch Elementary will open for the 2021-2022 school year. It's one of 20 new schools that will be built south of Highway 50 in the next two or three decades.