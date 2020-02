Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This month on Uplifting You, FOX40 introduced you to Alex Karratti. She gives blood six times a year, the most one is able to give, because she knows it was the work of other blood donors who saved her son's life as he battled a rare disease.

Special Thanks to:

Jennifer Jones - www.bladesandbrushesstudio.com

Amy Perkins - www.keystocourage.com

Jennifer Vasquez - @thecolourchemistry_jenny

Kayla Ashton - https://www.ashtonimagery.com/