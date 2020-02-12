Warm temperatures wake up mosquitoes in Sacramento region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- While the warm weather is accelerating the hatching of eggs and development of larvae in standing water, the mosquitos out and about over this winter warm spell are already mature.

They’ve just been hibernating. With the number of man-made and natural waterways in the area, there’s no shortage of opportunity for mosquitos to breed.

The current warm spell tricks them into believing its spring. They’re waking up hungry and looking to feed.

“They're definitely out, they're hungry, they're aggressive and they're looking to bite,” said Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control spokeswoman Luz Maria Robles.

It’s something mother Rochelle Ginter discovered firsthand.

“We had opened the car door and was talking to a family member and then just a bunch of mosquitos came in. And they were just biting my son and it was pretty bad,” she said.

And Robles said it could be worse.

“The mosquitos were seeing out now, they’re only considered a seasonal nuisance and they are not vectors of West Nile virus, so that’s the good news,” she said.

But the bad news, Robles said, is the mosquitoes will be out as long as the temperatures stay relatively warm -- which means hold off on short-sleeve shirts and shorts and use mosquito repellant when outdoors.