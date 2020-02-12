‘We’ve had a lot of fear’: Granite Bay couple quarantined on cruise ship near Tokyo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- For more than a week, two Granite Bay residents have been trapped on a cruise ship just outside of Tokyo, Japan.

"We've had a lot of fear ... that's why when they allow us out of the cabin to go out on the deck with other cabins we don't go. We just go on our balcony and that's it,” said Otis Menasco.

Otis and Carol Menasco have been quarantined with thousands of others after some passengers on their Diamond Princess cruise tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"We have a dining room table and we have a desk and a variety of things. We have a sofa,” Otis explained.

The couple said they now spend most of their days holed up inside their room, watching multiple movies a day to keep the boredom at bay while their ship sits docked outside Japan's capital city.

"We take our showers and keep our robes on the rest of the day,” Otis told FOX40.

While the Menascos appeared to be keeping their sanity over the situation, Otis said that's not the case for everyone on board.

"They're arguing with them or protesting or whatever, so," he said.

But all Otis and his wife can do for themselves is just wait about another week, continuously giving themselves checkups to make sure they have not contracted the virus as well.

"A thermometer that we put in our armpit two or three times a day to check our temperature," Otis said.