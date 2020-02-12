Woman dies in Rancho Corodova home after boyfriend calls 911

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County homicide investigators are at a Rancho Cordova home where a woman died after emergency responders tried to save her life.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reports just before 5 p.m., a man on Manzanola Way called 911 saying his girlfriend was unresponsive. He claimed she had been in some sort of physical altercation earlier in the day.

Deputies went to a home in the Rancho Cordova neighborhood and found the injured woman, who had signs of trauma on her body.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures but the woman died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her identity will be released by the coroner once next of kin is contacted.

The sheriff’s office says they do not have anyone in custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

This story is developing.

