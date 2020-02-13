Bear River basketball coach finds racial slur scrawled on car after game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says car vandalism discovered after a high school basketball game is being investigated as a hate crime.

Bear River High School boys varsity coach Ralph Lewis discovered the vandalism following an away win against Colfax High School.

The Sacramento Valley office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said the “n-word” had been scrawled on the window.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Coach Lewis sent the following statement to FOX40 about the racist graffiti:

I truly believe that Colfax High is the (place) that this happened not the (cause). They have been wonderful and I can only allow the process to work it's way to a resolution. I trust that Placer County Sheriff 's and the schools administrators will be diligent. As for my team. What they witnessed first hand I don't think they will ever forget. But we are focused on finishing out our season.

Meanwhile, the Placer Union High School District released the following statement, which reads in part:

This incident is deeply disturbing. The person(s) who did this acted inappropriately and should be held to the highest levels of accountability.

In Colfax, the incident left many people shaking their heads, wanting to let the world know this racist act is not acceptable here.

“I think it’s unlike us, really. I mean, we’re a small town, we don’t usually do things like that,” Colfax resident Joey Matekel said. “You know, obviously there’s ignorant people everywhere but not here. I don’t see that happening.”

Most of the people FOX40 spoke with agree -- whoever wrote the slur needs to be taught a lesson in tolerance along with their punishment.

“I mean, obviously, they should get in trouble at school, right? And have to do some sort of community service or do something for the coach, I would imagine, you know?” Matekel said.

Nevada County posted a video statement on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.